Johnny Depp's daughter left 'traumatized' by dad's classic '90s film

Lily-Rose Depp is still reeling with fear from watching one of her father's most famous flicks.

Johnny Depp's daughter, 25, stars in the supernatural thriller "Nosferatu," but she still harbors challenging feelings toward one particular ‘90s movie in her dad’s lengthy resume: "Edward Scissorhands."

The Tim Burton-directed film was released in 1990 and focuses on the life of an unfinished humanoid, Edward (Johnny Depp), whose scissor blades for hands make it difficult for him to assimilate into suburban life.

"I was traumatized by it," Depp told Harper's Bazaar. "Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him, and I got really upset. I remember being petrified by that, which is weird, because I don’t have many memories from when I was that young."

She added, "It's a difficult childhood memory. Edward's the good guy and Nosferatu's kind of the bad guy, but there's a part of me that feels a little bit of empathy for Nosferatu. I mean, am I sick for feeling that way?"

Depp stars as Ellen Hutter in Robert Eggers' remake of "Nosferatu," which is inspired by Bram Stoker's 1897 "Dracula" novel. Ellen has a psychic connection to the Nosferatu vampire.

When asked if Lily-Rose and her father – who has long worked with Tim Burton in the supernatural scape – share an affinity for the genre, the supermodel admitted there's comfort in the goth culture.

"Sure, I guess you could say so," Depp said. "We’re very different actors, but, of course, you’re the product of your environment, and it’s a world I’ve always been very interested in."

Depp has worked in the entertainment and modeling industry for years and has long denied her nope baby status.

"Every job comes with a set of circumstances, and this [fame] is kind of one of them," Depp recently told the Daily Telegraph . "The importance to me has been to maintain a sense of, like, privacy and groundedness and to protect [what] really belongs to you."

She added, "People are interested in things that they shouldn’t necessarily be interested in and … the job of an actor is to go into a character and, like, melt into it and make the audience believe you are this character.

"In order to do that, it’s important to protect a sense of anonymity. They’re not supposed to get to know ‘you’ that well, because you want them to believe you as other characters."

Depp has starred in a number of films, including "Crisis," "Voyagers," "Silent Night" and "Wolf." Last year, she headlined the HBO series "The Idol" alongside Abel Tesfaye, better known as singer The Weeknd.

Depp discussed the "nepo babies" debate in an Elle magazine interview last year.

"The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff," she said. "People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.

"The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that."