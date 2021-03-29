'Schitt's Creek' motel in Canada selling for $1.6M

Somebody tell the Rose family that they’re getting evicted once again.

The Canadian motel that set the scene for "Schitt’s Creek" has hit the market for $1.6 million, inviting buyers to play hotelier à la Stevie Budd or Johnny Rose at the ranch-style space.

The exterior of the Hockley Motel in Mono, Ontario, was made famous as the Rosebud Motel in six seasons of the hit TV show, though the Emmy-winning dramedy was actually filmed in Toronto-area studios, Deadline reports.

True to its fictional setting of small-town Schitt's Creek, the Hockley Motel is "surrounded by nature" on 6.7 acres on the Nottawasaga River, per a listing page. The 4,300-square-foot, 10-room hotel boasts a two-story manager's suite and separate cottage, though it’s not currently being used for short-term stays. Owner Jesse Tipping bought the property in 2011 and previously used the suites to house basketball recruits through his work in the sport at the high school level, iHeartRadio reports.

Interested buyers should be warned, however, that the property still reportedly draws fans of the famous franchise, eager to snap a selfie in front of the building.

"It's been a little bit of a circus," Tipping told the outlet in a September 2020 interview. "There's just car after car after car of people rolling in trying to take pictures. Yesterday I stopped by and the traffic was stopped in front of it… It's a little bit wild."

The Hockley Motel is about an hour’s drive from Toronto, and listed with Canadian real estate brokerage Colliers.

In related headlines, the opulent Ontario mansion where Johnny, Moira, David and Alexis Rose lived before falling to financial ruin recently hit the market for $15 million.