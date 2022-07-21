How did Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian meet? The drummer said 'I do' to the reality star in 2022

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rumors started circulating that the Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was dating the reality star Kourtney Kardashian back in 2018, but they actually met years prior at "Girls Gone Wild" mogul Joe Francis’ home. Kardashian and Barker had been friends for years leading up to their romantic relationship and went Instagram official in February 2021. Since then, they have packed on the PDA.

In October 2021, the couple's engagement was announced and a handful of wedding ceremonies followed. First, the two had a Las Vegas wedding after the Grammys in April 2022. Then, they got legally married in May 2022 in Santa Barbara, California and a few weeks later, they had a big wedding bash in Portofino, Italy where they were surrounded by their friends and family.

The Kardashian's Hulu show "Kardashians" gave viewers more of an inside look on the two's relationship including clips from their beach side California engagement, their engagement party with their families and their journey of trying to have a child together.

Why is Travis Barker famous?

Barker was a drummer for the band Blink-182. He joined the band in 1998 as their replacement drummer and stayed with the band until they parted ways in 2005. Before that, he was in a band called "The Aquabats."

In 2019, Barker started his own record label DTA Records with Elektra Music Group and has put out music with many artists including Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud, Willow, 24kGoldn, Trippie Redd, blackbear and iann dior. Avril Lavigne and Jaden hossler are both a part of the label.

Why is Travis Barker afraid of flying?

In September 2008, Barker was in a tragic plane crash that killed his assistant Chris Baker, his security guard Charles Still and the two pilots. The only ones to survive the crash were Barker and his best friend Adam Goldstein (DJ AM) who passed away a year later from a drug overdose.

During takeoff on the flight from South Carolina to California, the tires on the small plane blew, leading the plane past the runway onto the highway where it erupted in flames. The whole plane was caught fire, but Barker was able to escape by using the emergency exit and sliding down the wing of the plane. Barker was covered in jet fuel leaving his body on fire. Goldstein saved Barker by using his shirt to put out the flames.

After the crash, Barker was in the hospital for 11 weeks and had to endure 26 surgeries and skin grafts. 65% of his body was covered in third degree burns. Barker didn't fly again for over 10 years following the accident and has spoken about facing PTSD after the crash. The very first time he flew again was to Cabo in August 2021 with Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

Does Travis Barker have any kids?

Before his relationship with Kardashian, Barker was married to model Shanna Moakler. The two started dating in 2002 and were married in October 2004 but they got divorced in 2008. While they were together, they had two seasons of their own reality show called "Meet the Barkers. Also in their time together, they had two children, Landon Asher Barker who was born on October 9, 2003 and Alabama Luella Barker who was born on December 24, 2005.

Through his relationship with Moakler, he also has a stepdaughter named Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya who he has remained close with even after his divorce with Moakler.