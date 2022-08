Travis Barker is a musician best known as the drummer for the band Blink-182. In recent years he has made headlines for his high-profile relationship with reality star, Kourtney Kardashian. Before marrying Kardashian in 2022, Barker was married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares his two children, Alabama and Landon.

Barker was born November 14, 1975, in California to parents Gloria and Randy Barker. His first band was called, The Aquabats. Barker joined Blink-182 in 1998, when the original drummer Scott Raynor left.

Barker was married to Shanna Moakler in 2004 until their divorce in 2008. They have two children together, Landon Asher Barker and Alabama Luella Barker. Barker is also close to his step daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

In 2008, Barker was in a tragic plane crash that killed four people. He was traveling on a private plane with his assistant Chris Baker, his security guard Charles Still and his friend Adam Goldstein. Baker and Still both died in the crash, as well as the two pilots. Before getting on the plane, Barker has said that a lot of people in his family had a bad feeling about the trip, including his then wife Shannon Moakler who was planning on joining him for the trip but decided to stay behind last minute just in case something happened. He was in the hospital for 11 weeks after the crash and had 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts. He had third degree burns on 65% of his body. He didn’t fly again until August 2021, with Kardashian.

Kardashian and Barker were friends for many years before they starting dating and went official on Instagram in February 2021. They have not been afraid to show affection towards each other and share their relationship with the world. In October 2021, they announced their engagement, and they had a Las Vegas wedding in April 2022. In May 2022, they got legally married in Santa Barbra and that same month, they went to Portofino, Italy where they got married in front of their friends and family. A lot of their relationship is shown on the Hulu show “The Kardashians.”