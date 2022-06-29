Travis Barker hospitalized for pancreatitis: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Barker is reportedly hospitalized for pancreatitis.

The condition, an inflammation of the pancreas, includes symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fever, low blood pressure, rapid heart rate and intense stomach pain, among others.

Multiple sources told TMZ on Wednesday that the rocker’s hospitalization on Tuesday was a result of pancreatitis. The outlet noted that doctors suspect it was triggered by a colonoscopy. It is unknown when the 46-year-old had his colonoscopy exactly, but it was "recent."

A source also told Entertainment Tonight that, "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen, and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911, and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis."

Reps for Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

TRAVIS BARKER REPORTEDLY HOSPITALIZED IN LOS ANGELES, HIS DAUGHTER ASKS FOR PRAYERS

Barker was hospitalized on Tuesday and Kardashian, 43, was by his side. The outlet revealed that the Blink 182 drummer was taken to West Hills Hospital for an issue that appeared serious. His daughter, Alabama Barker, took to Instagram and asked for prayers.

"Please send your prayers," the 16-year-old wrote on top of a black screen. Earlier that day, Barker tweeted "God save me." However, Barker could have been referring to a song by his close friend Machine Gun Kelly, whose Hulu documentary "Life in Pink," premiered on Monday.

According to the outlet, medical staff at West Hills Hospital advised that Barker needed additional care, and he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via ambulance. The star was seen getting wheeled on a stretcher.

Hours after Barker went to Cedars-Sinai, his son Landon performed his "Die in California" collaboration with MGK, 32, at his "Mainstream Sellout Tour" concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Barker and Kardashian recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy with family and friends. On May 15, the duo legally married in California after having a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas in April.

Barker’s children, Alabama, Landon and Atiana were in Italy, as well as Kardashian’s children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021. The musician popped the question on Oct. 17 as the sun was setting on the beach in Montecito, California. Kim Kardashian, along with sister Khloe and mother Kris Jenner, were on hand to surprise Kardashian after the proposal.

LANDON BARKER JOINS MACHINE GUN KELLY ONSTAGE IN NYC AMID DAD TRAVIS BARKER’S REPORTED HOSPITALIZATION

The Poosh founder shared the news on Instagram, posting a pair of photos that show her and her new fiancé on the beach surrounded by what appears to be a giant decorative heart made of roses along with candles.

FOX News' Janelle Ash contributed to this report.