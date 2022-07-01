Expand / Collapse search
Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler praying for his 'speedy recovery' after hospitalization

Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis on Tuesday

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker’s ex-wife, said Thursday that she was praying for his "speedy recovery" two days after the musician was hospitalized for pancreatitis. 

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney," she told Entertainment Tonight. 

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker during Beachers Comedy Madhouse - October 9, 2004 at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker during Beachers Comedy Madhouse - October 9, 2004 at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Moakler and Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two children together, Landon Asher, 18, and Alabama Luella, 16, who has asked for prayers for her father on Instagram. 

"Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love," Alabama wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday over a photo of her hand next to her father’s. "I appreciate u & love all of you." She had asked for "prayers" the day before on the platform.  

Barker and Kourtney Kardashian married in May. She was seen by his side as he was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. 

Shanna Moakler and daughters Atiana De La Hoya (right) and Alabama Barker (left) in 2007.

Shanna Moakler and daughters Atiana De La Hoya (right) and Alabama Barker (left) in 2007. (Matthew Simmons/WireImage)

Moakler continued, "I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried. Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

Travis Barker and Landon Asher Barker attend the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Travis Barker and Landon Asher Barker attend the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Atiana De La Hoya, 23, Moakler’s oldest child whom she shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, also thanked fans for the "outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time." Atiana De La Hoya, 23, is Barker’s former stepdaughter. 

Trending