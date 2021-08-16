Travis Barker flew in a plane for the first time since deadly 2008 crash

He’s overcoming his fears.

Travis Barker has gotten on a plane for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the Blink-182 rocker and his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian flew to Cabo on Saturday.

Photos show the hot-and-heavy couple leaving Los Angeles in Kylie Jenner’s private jet and also deplaning once they landed safely in Mexico. The outlet reports that momager Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble were also on board.

Back in 2008, Barker was in a plane leaving South Carolina when it caught fire, killing two pilots as well as Barker’s assistant and security guard. Barker and Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein survived with severe burns, but Goldstein died a year later from a drug overdose.

Barker, 45, has previously opened up about PTSD following the crash and how it was a form of rehab, leading to him quitting his drug use.

"People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’" Barker told Men’s Health earlier this year. "And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit."

However, the drummer, who confirmed his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian in February, has been trying to overcome his fears, tweeting in June that he "might fly again."

A rep for Barker did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.