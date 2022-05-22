Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker say 'I do' in Italy during fairytale wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kourtney Kardashian looked ready to walk down the aisle and marry the man of her dreams, Travis Barker, as she posed for a selfie with his daughter, Alabama Barker, ahead of their star-studded nuptials in Portofino, Italy.

The 42-year-old Poosh blogger wore a long white lace veil — likely a Dolce & Gabbana to match the theme of the fashionable weekend — over her dark brown hair as she stood alongside her fiance's youngest child before saying "I do" at a medieval castle.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed the likes of nearly their entire famous family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, Kendall Jenner and NBA boyfriend Devin Booker, and, of course, matriarch Kris Jenner to the lavish affair following their first wedding in Las Vegas two months ago, and one week after they legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Kourtney simply stunned wearing a cathedral-length veil and sheer white elbow-length gloves to match her white mini dress which featured thick straps. Her hair was tied back in a classic updo.

Travis wore a dapper black suit with matching dress shoes and a bow tie, and held on to his bride's hand while they said vows at the Castello Brown in front of their closest friends and family members.

Hours before the wedding, the mother-of-three shared snaps wearing a black D&G corset dress with an image of the Virgin Mary positioned in the middle and covered in rhinestones. She simply captioned the shot: "Here comes the bride."

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Barker’s Blink 182 band mate, Mark Hoppus, and wife Skye Hoppus were in attendance at the Italian wedding.

Mark shared a snap from his sightseeing adventures with his wife and wrote on Instagram ahead of the nuptials: "A year ago I was in chemotherapy. Today I'm here. Grateful."

The 50-year-old musician announced in September that he was in remission from stage 4 cancer following months of chemotherapy, and only shortly after revealing his diagnosis in June.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote on social media at the time. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

This marks the third time the couple has married.

Kourtney and Travis enlisted the help of her grandmother, Mary Jo (MJ) Campbell, and his father Randy, to witness their first legal wedding in the affluent neighborhood of Santa Barbara on May 15.

One month before, they had a "practice" wedding at a Las Vegas chapel following the Grammy Awards where an Elvis Presley impersonator served as their officiant.

"Yes, they got married after the awards show at 1:45 a.m. at my chapel, One Love Wedding Chapel. They called about 12:30 a.m.," One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told Fox News Digital at the time.

"My chapel is 24 hours, and they wanted to make sure I can get Elvis Presley," he said. "I wasn't sure if I could get Elvis, I said let me check and I got the Elvis, they paid online and they came in and got married."