Landon Barker joins Machine Gun Kelly onstage in NYC amid dad Travis Barker’s reported hospitalization

Landon Asher Barker, Travis Barker’s son, joined Machine Gun Kelly onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night, hours after his father was reportedly hospitalized for an unknown health issue.

The two sang their collaboration "Die in California" in front of a sold-out crowd.

Barker, 18, shared several Instagram videos on his story of his New York performance but made no mention of his dad's reported hospitalization.

"@machinegunkelly just brought out @landonasherbarker!!!" one person filming in the audience wrote over video of the performance. Another audience member wrote "oh my god @landonasherbarker" along with a sad face and crying face emoji on their video.

Travis Barker, 46, was taken to West Hills Hospital on Tuesday with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. According to TMZ, medical staff at West Hills advised that Barker needed additional care, and he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via ambulance. The exact reason for Travis Barker's hospitalization is unclear.

His daughter Alabama Luella Barker asked for "prayers" for her father in her Instagram story.

The Blink-182 drummer shares Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 47. The couple married in 2004 and divorced in 2008.

Barker, 46, married Kardashian last month in a lavish wedding in Italy with family and friends. On May 15, the duo legally married in California after having a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas in April.

Prior to his reported hospitalization, Travis Barker cryptically wrote "God save me" on Twitter, which also happens to be a Machine Gun Kelly song.

