Kourtney Kardashian's relationship history: Scott Disick to Travis Barker

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum Kourtney Kardashian is getting hitched.

The 42-year-old socialite is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she was linked to as early as December 2020. The two confirmed their relationship in February of this year.

Having spent a great deal of her life in the spotlight, Kardashian has had a handful of high-profile relationships, including with the father of her children, Scott Disick.

Ahead of the star's upcoming nuptials, here's a look at her relationship history:

Scott Disick

In 2006, Kardashian began to date Disick, now 38, a fan favorite who appeared alongside his girlfriend on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

According to Page Six, the two met at "Girls Gone Wild" mogul Joe Francis’ home.

Over the course of their nine-year relationship, the two had three children: Mason Dash, 11, Penelope Scotland, 9, and Reign Aston, 6.

Kardashian and Disick, who never formally married, split in 2015. The breakup was documented on the reality show.

Despite their long-term partnership, the state of California does not recognize common law marriage, per Divorce.net, meaning that the two were never married in any capacity. However, they did have some rights and responsibilities as married couples, such as arranging custody agreements and child support.

Justin Bieber

Though Kardashian never seemed to confirm her relationship with pop star Justin Bieber, the two were linked in 2015 after she split from Disick.

A source told Page Six at the time that they were seen enjoying a "touchy-feely" night out before making their way back to Bieber's hotel room – which Kardashian was seen leaving at about 4 a.m.

After they parted ways, Bieber, now 27, joked that he was "being used" by the reality star.

"What can I say?" he said during an interview on the radio program "The Bert Show" in late 2017, per People magazine. "… No, no, but for real, she’s great. I’ve known [the family] for years."

Younes Bendjima

Page Six reports that Kardashian began dating model Younes Bendjima in late 2016 after meeting during Paris Fashion Week – where the star and her fashion-forward family are frequent attendees.

In the summer of 2017, tension seemed to bubble up between the two when Bendjima, now 28, criticized his girlfriend's steamy Instagram posts.

"[That’s] what you need to show to get likes?" he commented on a post featuring the star in a bikini.

He later deleted the comment, but they split in August of that year.

Luka Sabbat

Following her split from Bendjima, Kardashian struck up a relationship with "Grown-ish" actor Luka Sabbat, now 23.

"Kourtney and Luka are dating," a source confirmed to Page Six in 2018. "They flew into Chicago together over the weekend and were hanging out. He’s been a family friend for years, and they really like him. She likes young boys!"

After they split, Sabbat was later rumored to date Kardashian's younger sister Kendall Jenner.

Travis Barker

Rumors of a romance between the musician and socialite began to swirl in late 2020 and by February 2021, they confirmed that they were seeing one another.

Since then, the two have not been shy about putting their romance on full display in steamy, PDA-packed social media posts, some alongside pals Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The two were longtime friends before dating.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question on Sunday, Oct. 17 as the sun was setting on the beach in Montecito, California. E! News reports that Kardashian's sisters Kim and Khloé as well as their mom Kris Jenner were on hand to surprise Kardashian after the proposal.

Upon their marriage, Kardashian will become stepmother to Barker's children – Landon Asher, 18, and Alabama Luella, 15 – who the rocker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.