Taylor Swift shocks fans with VMA f-bomb

Taylor Swift stunned VMA viewers as they watched her drop an F-bomb as she won Video of the Year for "You Need to Calm Down."

As her name was read out, the camera zoomed in on Swift, who was visibly shocked as she mouthed "What the f—k?" to a pal.

The moment charmed some viewers who appreciated superstar Swift's humble reaction.

One viewer wrote: "Their reactions!! They could not believe it! Well deserved bbs."

Another posted: "taylor swift mouthing the words 'what the f—k' when she won video of the year is a big f—king mood."

A third: "'what the f—k' - taylor swift 2019 at #VMAs."

John Travolta then nearly handed the award to drag queen Jade Jolie as he mistook her for Swift — and viewers found it hilarious.

The actor, 65, announced "You Need to Calm Down" had won the prestigious prize and appeared to lean in to congratulate Jade on the win.

The blunder was immediately seized upon by viewers who took to Twitter to express their shock.

One laughed: "HAHAHA John Travolta almost gave the award to Jade Jolie."

Another shared: "Did John Travolta thing Jade Jolie was Taylor or sumn #VMAs."

A third wrote: "John Travolta almost gave the award to the drag Taylor. #VMAs."

As a fourth pointed out: "John Travolta tried to hand that award to Jade Jolie."

"RuPaul's Drag Race" star Jade portrayed Swift in "You Need to Calm Down" and looked thrilled to share the win with the star.

Meanwhile, actor Travolta also dropped numerous swear words throughout his segment, with viewers joking he must have been rebelling against being told to keep it clean.

Taylor won the Video For Good Award for "You Need to Calm Down" and opened the show with her first live performance of her track "Lover."

She looked sensational as she hit the red carpet in a multi-colored blazer and sexy thigh-high boots.

The "ME!" singer led the nominations along with Ariana Grande, with both stars up for 10 awards, however, Grande was on her Sweetener tour and unable to attend.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.