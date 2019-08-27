Taylor Swift shades Kanye West at VMAs 10 years after infamous interruption

A decade after Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, it appears that the 29-year-old singer still isn't quite over it.

Swift, who has feuded with the rapper ever since he stormed the stage to declare that Beyoncé should have taken home the Best Female Video moon man for "Single Ladies," shaded him on the red carpet at the 2019 VMAs.

When asked on the red carpet if she had any after-party plans, Swift told an interviewer that she wasn't sure if she'd actually take any trophies home. “You never know what can happen on this show, as I’ve learned,” Swift said. “But we’re just probably going to figure out a way to celebrate anyway.”

Swift won Video of the Year at Monday's ceremony for "You Need to Calm Down."

In 2016, Kim Kardashian posted a video of her seemingly approving lyrics about her in West’s song “Famous,” which Swift denied. later saying the clip was edited and pointing out that it didn't include her approving the phrase "that b—h."

Swift told Vogue of the backlash she faced after the incident, “A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience. When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, ‘Kill yourself.'”

“I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it,” she continued. “It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating.”

Last Friday, Swift released her new album, "Lover," which came with diary entries. One of those was about West's interruption.

“Let’s just say, if you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump on stage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said, ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life,’” she wrote. “Well… apparently … It does.”

At the VMAs the following year, a barefoot Swift delivered a melodramatic performance of her song "Innocent," reportedly written about the incident.

At the 2015 Grammys, the pair reconciled; at that year's VMAs, West presented Swift with one of her many awards of the evening.

On Sunday, Swift admitted on "CBS This Morning" that she doesn't "forgive and forget."

"People go on and on about how you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don't," she said." "You don't have to forgive and you don't have to forget to move on. You just become indifferent and then you move on. If something's toxic and it's only ever really been that, what else can you do? You just move on."