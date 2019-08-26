Taylor Swift kicks off VMAs red carpet in stylish power blazer

Taylor Swift has landed at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards!

The "Lover" songstress will grace the stage at the MTV VMAs Monday evening and the superstar arrived at the star-studded Prudential Center red carpet in New Jersey in style, kicking off the extravagant affair in a multicolor, multiprint sequin power blazer with intense Versace vibes to boot.

Speaking of boots, the pop star dazzled in black thigh-high stilettos complete with shimmering silver accents and sported short blonde locks for her red carpet look.

Swift, 29, released her seventh studio album, “Lover” on Aug. 23 and in 2019 has been as active as ever on social media, getting into public spats with Scooter Braun and being criticized by Kid Rock for voicing her political views.

Rock's offensive comments came after Swift's cover story for Vogue's September issue dropped on Aug. 8. During the interview, she explained why she wasn't politically active during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement," Swift said, referring to President Trump. "He was going around saying, 'I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.' I just knew I wasn’t going to help."

"Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was, 'She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar,'" Swift recalled about her own reputation in the latter half of 2016.

"These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? 'Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women.' Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses," she added.

The pop performer is expected to open Monday’s VMAs by bringing out many of the same personalities who took the stage with Miley Cyrus in 2015, according to Billboard.

"Taylor Swift is opening the VMAs tonight, performing with the same drag queens who were in Miley’s VMAs performance a few years ago,” the insider told the outlet just hours before the call time. “Miley has been an outspoken LGBTQ+ advocate for years with her Happy Hippie Foundation and now Taylor is doing the same thing” the insider continued.

Swift tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated act at the VMAs, including bids for video of the year. Swift's LGBTQ pride anthem, "You Need to Calm Down," and Grande's breezy hit about her breakups, "Thank U, Next," are nominated for the top prize along with Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road," 21 Savage and J. Cole's "A Lot," and Jonas Brothers' "Sucker."

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards air live from Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET and are being hosted by comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco.

