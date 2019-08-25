Taylor Swift speaks out on 'Lover,' Scooter Braun, stalkers, sexism and more on 'CBS Sunday Morning'

Taylor Swift admitted she just can't shake anything off.

"People go on and on about how you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don't," she said on "CBS This Morning." "You don't have to forgive and you don't have to forget to move on. You just become indifferent and then you move on. If something's toxic and it's only ever really been that, what else can you do? You just move on."

The "Lover" singer, who's feuded with Kanye West for a full decade following his infamous MTV VMA interruption in 2009, still has strong feelings about Scooter Braun.

Scott Borchetta sold Big Machine, which owns masters to Swift's first six albums, to Braun. Swift accused Braun of "manipulative bullying" using the rapper as a proxy.

Swift also accused Borchetta of never informing her of the deal in advance, claiming she learned about the sale in the press with the rest of the world. Borchetta vehemently denied her claims, saying he texted her in advance.

The 29-year-old singer stood by her original claim, telling CBS, "I found out when it was online. Like, when it hit the news. Nobody [in her circle] knew."

"I knew he would sell my music. I knew he would do that," she said. "I couldn't believe who he sold it to because we had endless conversations about Scooter Braun. And he has 300 million reasons to conveniently forget those conversations." Swift confirmed that she will re-record her first six albums.

For his part, Braun tweeted upon the release of "Lover," "Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don't make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option. #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats."

Swift wrote on Tumblr when the label deal news broke, "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."

She also claimed that Kardashian's video recording and release were illegal and slammed Braun for promoting West's "Famous" music video, in which a wax figure of her likeness (and numerous others) appears nude, which she likened to "revenge porn."

"Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy," she fumed. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

The singer described the predicament as her "worst case scenario" and lamented signing a record deal with Big Machine when she was just 15 years old. Swift also suggested sexism may have played a role in Borchetta's decision to sell the label.

In her sitdown, Swift also lamented about sexism's effect on her career and reputation, explaining that "there's a different vocabulary" when it comes to men and women in business: Swift says men are praised for being "strategic," while she and other women are called "calculated," that men "react" and women "overreact."

"You're always gonna have people going, 'Did she write all her own songs?' and talking about your personal life, talking about your dating life," Swift, who used to drop hints in her liner notes as to the subjects of her songs, said.

Swift said she's "emotionally fragile," however, and says, "I'm still someone who is the first to apologize when I'm wrong. But I think I'm better at standing up for myself when I've been wronged. So, that's something that I think also comes with growing up."

One way she does that is by targeting her alleged haters in her songs.

"I probably do have that habit," she said. "When they stop coming for me I will stop singing to them."

Not all of Swift's issues have to do with alleged "haters." Some people claim to love her too much, and a flurry of stalkers have targeted the singer, who says she's had to take precautions the average person could never even imagine in an effort to maintain her own safety.

"I try not to ever really say where I am the most since my addresses are on the Internet," Swift said of her home life. "Because people tend to show up uninvited. Like dudes who think we're in an imaginary marriage." She confirmed that she carries wound dressings with her because stalkers have come to her shows and properties armed.

It's not too surprising then, that Swift admits looking too far ahead into the future scares her, causing what she says is a "panic spiral. I cannot do that. I've never been able to do that. It just freaks me out. When I zoom out too far, I freak out."

She says she looks ahead about six months to plan shows, but that's it. "It's actually ungrateful to assume that you have 20 years," Swift said. "Be stoked that you have today."