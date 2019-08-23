Taylor Swift releases highly personal album 'Lover'

Taylor Swift dropped her much-anticipated album “Lover” Thursday evening, which reportedly features three tracks written entirely by the singer.

Swift called the album a “celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos” in a tweet announcing its release.

The 18-track album is Swift’s seventh studio record and includes several songs about her three-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, according to People.

"Lover" is highly personal for the 29-year-old. “It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud,” she wrote on Twitter.

The album's tracks are catchy and easy to dance to - but as usual Swift has something to say.

A Dixie Chicks collaboration “Soon You’ll Get Better” is a haunting ballad about Swift’s mother’s battle with cancer.

“That was really, really hard to write, and it was just a family decision whether to even put it on the album,” Swift said on a YouTube Live.

She also collaborates with Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie in the single “Me!”

“You Need to Calm Down” and the title track “Lover" are the album's other two singles.

Swift’s last album "Reputation" sold 1.2 million copies in its first week.