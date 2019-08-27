Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

VMAs 2019: Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner shocked by Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes performance

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 27Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for August 27 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes left Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner and more stars gawking at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the awards show, which took place in Newark, N.J., on Monday night.

The couple's steamy performance of "Senorita" drove fellow stars wild, with many demanding the pair to kiss.

2019 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS: WHAT YOU DIDN'T SEE ON TV

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, N.J. Stars including Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner gawked at the steamy VMAs performance from the new couple.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Aug. 26, 2019 in Newark, N.J. Stars including Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner gawked at the steamy VMAs performance from the new couple. (Getty)

Cameras caught 29-year-old Swift fanning herself, screaming and leaning into her guests during the performance.

"Game of Thrones" star Turner, 23, was seen screaming at the pair to smooch.

Bebe Rexha was spotted screaming "Kiss! Kiss! Kiss!"

Turner's new husband, Joe Jonas, and his brother, Nick, were also on the edge of their seats.

Joe posted a video of the audience reaction to the moment on Instagram after the show, writing, "#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho 👀 @camila_cabello @shawnmendes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The live crowd wasn't the only group who loved Mendes and Cabello together: The pair won the fan-voted Best Collaboration award for "Senorita."