Taylor Swift kicks off 2019 VMAs, presenters spotlight immigration activism

Taylor Swift has taken the stage!

The "Lover" songstress opened the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with a performance of her LGBTQ pride anthem, "You Need To Calm Down."

Swift was flanked by colorful dancers, then brought it back to her roots by bringing out her guitar to sing the title track of her new album "Lover."

The 29-year-old pop star has been tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated act at Monday's VMAs with 10 each, including video of the year.

The words "Equality Act" were shown over her performance, a reference to her support of the Equality Act legislation that would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Cardi B's "Money" won the Best Hip-Hop award — the first televised award of the night.

"I can't hear myself," she said as fans chanted her name. "Let me do my speech now." The 26-year-old rapper went on to thank Jora Frantzis, who directed her "Money" clip, as well as her glam team.

While presenting Best Latin Music Video, Alison Brie and French Montana put a spotlight on immigration activism: “I’m so proud to pronounce this award because as an immigrant I feel like we are the people that make his country, and I feel like I want to be a voice," Montana said.

Added Brie: "What’s happening to immigrants in this country is unconstitutional and frankly disgusting."

Other performers who took the stage included: Shawn Mendes, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Lil Nas X.

Stars Normani, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., J Balvin, Rosalia, Big Sean, Ozuna, A$AP Ferg, are all still set to take the stage and perform.

Plus, Missy Elliott will also be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Earlier this year, she became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli, Julius Young and The Associated Press contributed to this report.