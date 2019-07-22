Taylor Swift fans slam Kamala Harris for fundraising event at Scooter Braun's home

Taylor Swift fans aren't likely to go to the polls for Kamala Harris.

The California senator held a fundraising event at the home of Swift's latest nemesis, Scooter Braun, with attendees including Swift's former frenemy-turned-pal Katy Perry and Braun clients Ariana Grande and vocal anti-Swiftie Demi Lovato.

“I was SO excited for you as a democratic candidate, but if you so choose to go to an event held by @scooterbraun, a man whose arrogance mirrors our president’s, I can no longer hold onto my excitement and faith for you as a presidential candidate. #disappointed,” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “If @KamalaHarris thinks this will get her votes she is delusional and @scooterbraun is a thief who uses these women to advance his bank account…”

A third fan begged Harris to drop out of the race altogether and back Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“@KamalaHarris please don’t do a fundraiser with @scooterbraun you will lose a lot of votes to @ewarren," the user wrote. "I want to support you but cannot if you associate with a bully and misogynist,” wrote @sandiegoleah. “#IStandWithTaylor @taylornation13 why don’t you reach out to her instead!”

Swift, 29, has been at odds with Braun ever since he purchased her former record label, Big Machine, which includes all of the masters to the singer's first six albums.

She accused Braun of "manipulative bullying" through his associations with former client Kanye West and West's wife, Kim Kardashian, who infamously recorded Swift and West's "snippet" of a phone call in which she appeared to give her blessing to the lyrics to his song "Famous."

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in," Swift wrote. "I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."

"Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter.," she continued. "Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."

Swift also alleged that Borchetta never informed her of the deal and that she learned about it from the press.

Borchetta vehemently denied Swift's claims, writing on the Big Machine website that he and Swift "were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world" that wasn't determined by a number of albums, but a "length of time."

Swift's attorney, however, claimed in a statement that the "Style" singer was never offered the opportunity to buy her master's with a check like others reportedly had been.

Braun has yet to directly comment on any of Swift's allegations, though his wife and some of his clients, including Lovato and Justin Bieber, have defended him through social media. Sources previously claimed that the SchoolBoy Records founder attempted to reach out to Swift privately through mutual friends in hopes of a "mature conversation," but was "ghosted" by the "ME!" singer.