Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is trying to win re-election in a state President Trump won by 42 points; Peter Doocy reports from Charleston, West Virginia.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said that the White House cannot limit the scope of the FBI’s investigation into the allegations levelled against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Following an explosive and, at times, highly emotional day of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, all eyes turned to several key swing-vote senators who remained outwardly undecided on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's fate late Thursday.
After dragging his name through the mud, the left fault Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for defending himself; reaction from progressive radio host Chris Hahn.
Following the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, all eyes are on senators from both sides of the political aisle who have yet to indicate how they will vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
Democratic and Republican leaders are rallying their bases before Election Day.
Republican Senator Jeff Flake calls for a one-week delay of the Senate floor vote to provide for FBI investigation.
'Fox News Sunday' anchor Chris Wallace suggests 'real grudges' could have been formed by the bruising confirmation battle over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Fox News contributor and former House speaker believes Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed despite the controversy. On 'Fox & Friends,' Gingrich says Kavanaugh is fighting for the United States.