Kelly Clarkson supports Taylor Swift in feud against former record label, Scooter Braun over masters

Kelly Clarkson is on Team Taylor in Taylor Swift's public feud with Scooter Braun and Big Machine label founder Scott Borchetta.

“@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” the "Heat" singer tweeted Saturday.

"I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point," she added.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S FEUD WITH SCOOTER BRAUN: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE BIG MACHINE RECORDS DEAL

Def Leppard refused to allow its longtime label Universal Music to use any of its original recordings as digital releases, Variety reported, due to feeling shafted by the profits from those sales. The '80s icons then re-recorded and released tracks from their back catalog to spite the label and capitalize on their work.

HALSEY, DEMI LOVATO AND MORE STARS TAKE SIDES IN TAYLOR SWIFT, SCOOTER BRAUN FEUD

Swift, 29, has been at odds with Braun and Borchetta ever since Braun purchased Big Machine records, which includes the rights to all of Swift's first six albums.

Swift lashed out in a Tumblr post about the sale, calling Braun a "manipulative bully" for his association with client Kanye West and West's wife, Kim Kardashian.

A LONG, DRAWN OUT HISTORY OF TAYLOR SWIFT'S FEUDS

Swift also accused Borchetta of never informing her of the deal in advance, claiming she learned about the sale in the press with the rest of the world. Borchetta vehemently denied her claims, saying he texted her in advance of the deal going public.

In the same blistering blog post, Swift alleged that Kardashian's video recording and release of Swift apparently giving the OK to use her name in West's song "Famous" were illegal and slammed Braun for promoting the video to the track, in which a wax figure of her likeness (and numerous others) appears nude.

Swift likened the clip to "revenge porn."

TAYLOR SWIFT ACCUSED OF 'LYING' AND 'BULLYING' IN ALLEGATIONS ABOUT HER MASTERS

"Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy," she fumed. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

The singer described the predicament as her "worst case scenario" and lamented signing a record deal with Big Machine when she was just 15 years old. Swift also suggested sexism may have played a role in Borchetta's decision to sell the label.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swift left Big Machine in November 2018, when she signed with Republic Records. Her seventh album, "Lover," drops on Aug. 23.