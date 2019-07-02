Taylor Swift slammed for lying and bullying after attacking former label boss

After Taylor Swift blasted Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta in a Tumblr blog on Sunday, a member of the country record label's board of directors accused the singer of trying to "rewrite history."

Borchetta sold Big Machine, which owns masters to Swift's first six albums, to Scooter Braun, who used to manage Kanye West. Swift, 29, accused Braun of "manipulative bullying" using the rapper as a proxy.

Swift also accused Borchetta of never informing her of the deal in advance, claiming she learned about the sale in the press with the rest of the world. Borchetta vehemently denied her claims, saying he texted her in advance.

Now, Erik Logan, who sits on Big Machine's board of directors, is accusing Swift herself of lying and bullying in her response to Borchetta selling the label to Braun.

"Somewhere you have told a story to yourself that you have the right to change history, facts and re-frame every any story you want to fix with any narrative you wish," Logan wrote in a letter published in a since-deleted tweet (via The Daily Mail). "But, as someone who has been by Scott's side from before you were born, I'm not going to sit on the sidelines and allow you to rewrite history and bend the truth to justify your lack of understanding of a business deal."

He continued, "The facts will come out, you will be proven wrong and people will begin to see that the world you perpetuate, only through your lens, is NOT reality."

Logan, who also served as former president of Oprah Winfrey's OWN network, then went on to slam the "Mean" singer's personal and professional integrity, writing, "I also find it very interesting your use of the word bully. As I watch you attempt to re-write history and parse words, all from your massive platform, I'm reminded that's what a real bully would do."

"For someone who draws such power from being the "voice" and against all the things you talk about, I'm watching you violate what you allegedly stand for," he wrote, adding, "You're the real bully. Your power is fading, your shine is dull and this is what bully's do, they lash out - especially when they are called to stand in the truth."

Logan accused Swift of lying about the Big Machine offered to her to buy her masters back, writing, "You can be mad at yourself that you didn't want to accept a deal that you should have. That's okay, in the real world that happens all the time. But you don't get the right to twist the truth."

He closed with a backhanded compliment: "You are one of the most talented and gifted performers and writers the industry has ever seen, but this is one area where you're [sic] attempt to rewrite history just won't work."

On Sunday, Swift wrote on Tumblr, "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead, I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums."

She also claimed that Kardashian's video recording and release were illegal and slammed Braun for promoting West's "Famous" music video, in which a wax figure of her likeness (and numerous others) appears nude, which she likened to "revenge porn."

"Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy," she fumed. "Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

The singer described the predicament as her "worst case scenario" and lamented signing a record deal with Big Machine when she was just 15 years old. Swift also suggested sexism may have played a role in Borchetta's decision to sell the label.

Swift left Big Machine in November 2018, when she signed with Republic Records. Her seventh album, "Lover," drops on Aug. 23.