Taylor Swift's celebrity feud history: From Kanye West to Katy Perry, and beyond

It all began when Swift won the award for Best Female Video at the VMAs in 2009 – and Kanye West infamously stormed the stage to say Beyoncé really deserved the honor.

West eventually apologized and all seemed right between the two stars for a few years. Then West released the song “Famous.”

“Famous” includes the line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. I made that b***h famous.” The two began feuding again about whether Swift gave permission for the lyric.

Swift released her first new single in three years on Thursday – and many think the song “Look What You Made Me Do” is directed at West.

“I don’t like your little games, don’t like your tilted stage,” Swift sings in an apparent reference to West’s recent tour which used a floating and tilted stage.