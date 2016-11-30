Demi Lovato tweets support for Kesha, disses Taylor Swift’s $250K donation to singer

In a lengthy Twitter rant, Demi Lovato voiced her support for fellow pop singer Kesha as she battles to get out of a contract with a megahit producer whom she has accused of sexually assaulting her.

But less than a day later she seemed to diss Taylor Swift for donating $250,000 to Kesha in support.

Lovato didn’t call out Swift by name on Twitter, but apparently took to Swift’s Instagram fan page to respond to a fan who called her out for her “hate.”

"How the f--k am I making this about myself? At least I'm talking about it. Not everyone has 250k to just give to people. Would love to but I didn't grow up with money and def haven't made as much as her," Lovato wrote, according to an image captures by JustJared. "At least I speak up about s--t that's uncomfortable to talk about rather than trying to be politically correct 24/7."

On early Sunday, referencing a judge’s decision not allowing Kesha to be released from a recording contract that would see her working with Dr. Luke, the man who allegedly raped her,Lovato had tweeted, “Frustrating to see women come forward with their past only to be shot down, not believed & disrespected for their bravery in taking action.”

“Happens way too often. I'm ready for women to be taken just as seriously as men,” the 23-year-old added. “Someone tell me why anyone would ever feel brave enough to come forward if they are most likely to be ignored or called a liar?”

In her rant, Lovato called out “self-proclaimed feminists” who should “start speaking out or taking action for women’s rights.”

“Women empowerment is speaking up for other women even when it's something uncomfortable to speak up about,” she wrote. “Women empowerment is using your voice to help the voiceless women be heard. Women empowerment is taking action now, not when it's convenient.”

On Friday, Kesha sobbed in court as a judge denied her bid to get out of her contract with Dr. Luke, who has worked with artists ranging from Britney Spears to Katy Perry to Nicki Minaj. Dr. Luke has denied Kesha's allegations, accusing the "Tik Tok" singer of fabricating the charges to get out of the contract.

While the court decision is not the final judgment in the case, the decision has led to an outpouring of support for Kesha on social media from other celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, who once worked with Dr. Luke.

However, soon after news broke that Swift would be donating $250,000 to the cause, Lovato seemed to diss the fellow pop singer, believing she could do more.

“Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I’ll be impressed,” she tweeted.

She continued: “There's no 'rivalry' I just give more f--ks than other people and would rather start a dialogue ABOUT WOMEN COMING FORWARD ABOUT BEING RAPED than throw money at one person.”

"I didn't shade Taylor. If you take it that way then fine. I'm just tired of seeing women use ‘women empowerment' and ‘feminism' to further brands without actually being the ones that have the uncomfortable conversations," Lovato added. "I get shade and I don't give a f--k because someone has to be the one to take it. At least I'm getting my hands dirty."

Swift has not commented on Lovato’s tweets.

