'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa walks out of on-camera interview during show finale

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The final episode of "Flip or Flop" shows Tarek El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Haack having one last disagreement.

During the HGTV finale, which airs Thursday night, El Moussa was seen walking out of an on-camera interview with Haack.

In this episode, the real estate professionals take on a massive project to renovate a Spanish-style house. This particular "Flip or Flop" proves to be difficult and costly because of a massive pool in the backyard.

After the co-stars took a tour of the property, El Moussa said in a clip, "I hate dealing with flips that have pools because they can cost a fortune." Haack tries to focus on the positive, saying, "Look on the bright side, we also get to do a fun design."

TAREK EL MOUSSA, HEATHER RAE YOUNG REACT TO CHRISTINA HAACK'S ENGAGEMENT TO JOSHUA HALL

Haack then begins to list some ideas she has for the home, saying, "We could do that really cool glass tile or, because it's Spanish, maybe a cool clay tile. What about a waterslide?"

El Moussa is far from excited as he says "no" and starts walking away. "Fill it up with water," he says, referring to the pool, before exiting the frame.

Though the former couple has been known to have disagreements over business ventures, fans are pointing out that the tension on set could be due to the show's ending.

TAREK EL MOUSSA REPORTEDLY REQUESTS 'FLIP OR FLOP' CREW CHANGES AFTER CHRISTINA HAACK RANT LEAK

On March 10, it was announced that "Flip or Flop" was airing its final season after 10 years on HGTV with Thursday's episode being its last.

"The writing has been on the wall for a while," an insider recently told People magazine. "It was not sudden."

The ex-pair first began the show while still married in 2013 and continued filming after their divorce in 2018.

They share two children together: Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

El Moussa has since married "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young in 2021. Haack has moved on as well, marrying Ant Anstead after her divorce to El Moussa.

Haack and Anstead divorced in 2021, and Haack is now engaged to current boyfriend Joshua Hall.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El Moussa and Haack will be focusing on their solo business ventures with new episodes of "Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa" and "Christina on the Coast" set to continue filming.