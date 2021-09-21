Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young react to Christina Haack's engagement to Joshua Hall

Tarek El Moussa and his soon-to-be wife, Heather Rae Young, offered congratulatory remarks to Christina Haack following the announcement of her engagement.

Haack, 38, took to Instagram on Monday to confirm she is engaged to Joshua Hall, who she began dating in the spring. She shared three images of herself and her new husband-to-be along with a video flashing her diamond ring.

El Moussa, Haack's first husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star, hinted that he found out about Haack's engagement around the same time as her fans.

"We ​​just saw, but congratulations!" he said to People in a statement shortly after the news broke.

CHRISTINA HAACK ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO BOYFRIEND JOSHUA HALL

Young, a realtor who is a cast member on Netflix's "Selling Sunset," added: "Wow, awesome! We just want nothing but happiness for [Christina and Josh] and nothing but happiness for the kids."

This will be Haack's third marriage. The HGTV star finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June. The former couple share custody of their two-year-old son, Hudson.

Haack also shares two children with El Moussa: daughter Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 5. She split from her first husband in 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

TAREK EL MOUSSA REPORTEDLY REQUESTS 'FLIP OR FLOP' CREW CHANGES AFTER CHRISTINA HAACK RANT LEAK

Haack's recent photos show her and Hall on the beach enjoying a candlelit dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico. It was revealed in July that the "Christina on the Coast" star and Hall, a real estate broker, started dating during spring 2021.

She also opened up about meeting Hall for the first time after going public with the relationship.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," the interior designer penned on social media.

"I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions," Haack continued. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Haack's second husband Anstead has moved on with Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger. The two recently showed off their affection for each other in a sweet photo on social media .

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.