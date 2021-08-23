Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Tarek El Moussa reportedly requests 'Flip or Flop' crew changes after Christina Haack rant leak

The 'Flip or Flop' star blew up at his ex-wife and co-star in July

By Lauren Cox | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Tarek El Moussa just flipped the production crew.

El Moussa, 40, and his team have reportedly demanded several crew members working on "Flip or Flop" be removed from his upcoming spinoff, "Flipping 101," per TMZ.

The HGTV’s alleged demand was specific: He wanted any crew member working on "Flip or Flop" the day he allegedly blew up at ex-wife Christina Haack to be cut from the production.

According to the report, El Moussa is upset that the alleged freakout was leaked to the press and is seeking to avoid any further leaks.

HEATHER RAE YOUNG DOESN'T PLAN ON HAVING KIDS WITH TAREK EL MOUSSA

Tarek El Moussa is reportedly trying to change out the ‘Flip or Flop’ crew after a leak.

Tarek El Moussa is reportedly trying to change out the ‘Flip or Flop’ crew after a leak. (Getty Images)

However, a second source claims that El Moussa requested the crew change in hopes that a new one will keep his wedding planning with fiancée Heather Rae Young under wraps.

Reps for El Moussa and HGTV did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

El Moussa’s alleged verbal attack on his ex-wife and co-star took place in mid-July because the Long Beach, Calif., native reportedly didn’t like the way Haack signaled to him it was time to resume working on the show.

HEATHER RAE YOUNG REVEALS SHE'S COMPLETELY STARTED OVER ON PLANNING HER WEDDING TO TAREK EL MOUSSA

Sources claimed El Moussa launched into a verbal tirade against his ex, allegedly comparing her to his new fiancée and even calling Haack a "washed-up loser."

Tarek El Moussa is reportedly hoping to keep details of his upcoming wedding with Heather Rae Young under wraps.

Tarek El Moussa is reportedly hoping to keep details of his upcoming wedding with Heather Rae Young under wraps. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

The alleged fracas led to production splitting them up and having the couple finish filming separately. They resumed filming together several days later.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Flip or Flop" couple finalized their divorce in January 2018 after El Moussa initially filed one year earlier.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El Moussa and Haack share two kids — a daughter, Taylor, 10, and a son, Brayden, 5.


 

Trending