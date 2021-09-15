Tarek El Moussa says 'blow up’ at ex Christina Haack on 'Flip or Flop' set 'just sucked for everyone involved'

Tarek El Moussa is opening up about the rumored blowup he had on the set of "Flip or Flop" that was directed at his ex-wife and co-host, Christina Haack.

The reality star admitted the something did go down and it wasn’t pretty as the former pair had some "choice words for each other."

"Christina and I, we worked together – wow – for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now," El Moussa, 40, told E!’s "Daily Pop."

"As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened."

TAREK EL MOUSSA, HEATHER RAE YOUNG DISH ON JOINT BACHELOR/BACHELORETTE: ‘WE WOULD HAVE MISSED EACH OTHER’

He added, "I mean, I certainly do, but I mean, honestly, since we got into that little disagreement a few months back, I’ve just decided that moving forward, never again."

El Moussa and Haack, 38, share two children from their marriage, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, and he reflected on the love he still has for the mother of his kids.

‘SELLING SUNSET’ STAR HEATHER RAE YOUNG LEAVING OPPENHEIM GROUP LA BROKERAGE TO LAUNCH NEWPORT BEACH OFFICE

"I never want to go through that ever again, I never want her to go through that again," he avowed. "I know one day our kids are going to be older and I want them to know that we still care about each other and we still support each other, and it’s really important to me."

At the end of the day, El Moussa admitted "the whole thing just sucked for everyone involved."

TMZ reported on July 20 that El Moussa launched into a verbal tirade against his ex after he apparently took umbrage with the way she summoned and alerted him that they were ready to begin filming.

The gossip site said he compared Haack to his fiancée, "Selling Sunset" star, Heather Rae Young, 33, spewing that Young is better looking and has more money than Haack.

The site further reported that El Moussa allegedly boasted that he "made" Haack and even called her a "washed up loser" while basking in the fact he takes satisfaction in seeing her fail.

CHRISTINA HAACK GETS TO KEEP HOMES, WEDDING RING, AND MORE IN DIVORCE FROM ANT ANSTEAD: REPORT

During his alleged diatribe, El Moussa is also said to have shouted "Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning" and ended his display, allegedly adding, "The world knows you're crazy!"

El Moussa reportedly became angry at Haack after her recent admission that she smoked toad venom before she met her current boyfriend amid her spiritual enlightenment. Additionally, TMZ sources relayed that El Moussa’s main concern is that of their two children.

Immediately after the verbal exchange, El Moussa and Young subsequently jetted to the frequent celebrity hangout destination of St. Barths.

"Loooonnngggg day off travel to get to our much needed vacay," Young captioned her Story post at the time, tagging El Moussa’s Instagram account. "Rest, and relaxing time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Breakfast with my sweet love," Young added in another post of a grizzly-bearded El Moussa donning a black cut-off shirt, shades and a black hat.

Hours after the news broke of the reported disagreement, Haack posted to her social media of staff and crew on the set of "Flip or Flop" referring to her as "the boss" while El Moussa and Young were gone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haack remarried Ant Anstead, with whom she has a third child, but they divorced after three years in June 2021.