Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

‘Flip or Flop’ stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack announce end of hit HGTV series

A spokesperson for HGTV confirmed the ending of the home renovation series to Fox News Digital

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Flip or Flop" is coming to an end.

The news was announced by the show’s stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack. A spokesperson for HGTV confirmed the ending of the home renovation series to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it's true that ‘Flip or Flop’ is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series," the statement read. "More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013."

"We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series ‘Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa’ and ‘Christina on the Coast,’" the statement continued.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending