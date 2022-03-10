‘Flip or Flop’ stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack announce end of hit HGTV series

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Flip or Flop" is coming to an end.

The news was announced by the show’s stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack. A spokesperson for HGTV confirmed the ending of the home renovation series to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it's true that ‘Flip or Flop’ is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series," the statement read. "More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013."

"We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series ‘Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa’ and ‘Christina on the Coast,’" the statement continued.