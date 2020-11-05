Tarek El Moussa says he's a 'different' man going into second marriage to Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa is planning to walk down the aisle for the second time in 2021 after proposing to fiancée Heather Rae Young in July.

The 39-year-old HGTV star spoke to Fox News about what makes this time feel different.

"I'm in a different place in my life," he said. "I'm older. I have money. I'm not shut down in my mind. I'm wiser. I have more experience. It's completely different."

And while the couple isn't sure if they'll have cameras at the wedding, El Moussa did tease that he hopes to be featured on Young's Netflix series "Selling Sunset," if it gets renewed for another season.

"There's a very good chance," he hinted. "I would be thrilled to go film with Heather on television. I think that would be such a fun experience for us. And, you know, we've filmed 'Flipping 101' together and we had so much fun. So if this does work out, we're really excited for it."

El Moussa is also a two-time cancer survivor and is taking part in Movember to help raise awareness for men's health issues.

He emphasized to Fox News how getting diagnosed in 2013 made him "question [my] life, what I know, who I am, where [I'm] going, who I want to be. It's definitely a life-changing It's a very scary thing. After beating cancer and thriving, you get something called appreciation and you become grateful for the life you have."

El Moussa admitted he's "a completely different man today than ... I was a few years ago." Besides cancer, he credits his divorce from ex Christina Anstead for forcing him to grow as a person.

"My mental health was in the gutter for years," the real estate investor described. "And I worked really, really hard to get it out of the gutter and to be where it is today, to be happy, engaged, in love, [but] it was a lot of hard work."

El Moussa said he hopes telling his story will create awareness, especially for other men.

"The bottom line is that people need to take care of their health. If there's something wrong, they need to get it checked. If they're dealing with mental health issues, they need to communicate," he said. "They need to speak up. They need to share."