Tarek El Moussa goes solo for HGTV series 'Flipping 101' as he mentors first-time flippers

From "Flip or Flop" to "Flipping 101," Tarek El Moussa is gearing up to star in a solo HGTV series.

The TV personality and real estate expert will share his secrets to his success in the network's new series, which will see El Moussa, 38, mentor first-time flippers, according to a press release.

"I’m sharing every lesson I’ve learned to help novice flippers survive their projects unscathed," El Moussa said in a statement. "I’m going to show them how to take the worst of the worst and make a mountain of money turning their homes into the best on the block."

El Moussa will help rookie flippers navigate through costly mistakes as they try to get a renovated property on the market.

"Facing obstacles at every turn, from unexpected construction delays and crumbling foundations to rotting roofs and dilapidated interiors, these flipping newcomers need Tarek’s invaluable expertise to transform their risky investments into big rewards," the network said.

El Moussa, who also has a digital series titled "Tarek's Flip Side," previously opened up to Fox News about his new business ventures.

"I'm a huge believer in coaching and mentoring and I've really enjoyed doing it," the home renovation star said of his upcoming series at the time. "I know how difficult it can be when you're new at something and it's a very rewarding feeling to help someone out and [for them to] find success faster than they would have on their own."

El Moussa admitted that when he started his career, it was "scary and overwhelming" because he wasn't familiar with many of the aspects of home renovation, which he's now learned over time and through trial and error.

Meanwhile back in December, the network also announced that "Flip or Flop" starring El Moussa and ex Christina Anstead would be back in August 2020 for season nine.

The new set of episodes will mark the third time the former couple has filmed together since their 2016 split, People magazine reported at the time.

El Moussa and Anstead, 36, finalized their divorce in January 2018. They share 9-year-old daughter Taylor and 4-year-old son Brayden.

Anstead has since married TV presenter Ant Anstead with whom she shares a 3-month-old son, Hudson. Meanwhile, El Moussa has been dating luxury real estate agent Heather Rae Young, who is also featured on the Netflix series "Selling Sunset."

"Things have changed since season one -- we're different people with different lives," El Moussa previously told Fox News of the pair going their separate ways.

Still, the one thing that has remained super important to the former couple and business partners is their two little ones -- So much so, that Christina ultimately sold her Yorba Linda, Calif., home in 2018 and moved to Newport Beach where she lives just "two blocks away" from El Moussa.

"So before that whole transferring the kids back-and-forth and doing the schools and the sports when we weren't living close together can be a little difficult," the "Christina on the Coast" star explained to Fox News in May 2019. "So living closer together is just so much easier for so many reasons. You know if you forget something in a backpack I can easily drop it off. Everything is just so local."

"It's just easier for everybody. Everybody is happier," she added.

"Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa" premieres Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. EST.



Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report