Suzanne Somers on nude birthday snap backlash: 'It was very hot'

Suzanne Somers isn’t feeling the heat after some social media users expressed strong opinions about her recent Instagram snap celebrating her 73rd birthday in nothing but her “birthday suit.”

“I’m 73, I love the way I feel,” Somers told Fox News exclusively. “I love my great health, I adore my husband and family and it was very hot that day! Haha.”

Somers’ husband of 42 years, Alan Hamel, who also serves as her manager, isn’t worried about “these few haters.” The couple tied the knot in 1977 and have been happily married since.

“I am uncertain whether Suzanne has a comment about these few haters who routinely turn up on her digital platforms,” Hamel told Fox News. “It’s usually the same group and we ignore them and not provide them any oxygen. If Suzanne announced she had found a cure for cancer, they would still be there doing their hate thing.”

“I believe these are people who are desperately unhappy with who they are personally and get off anonymously saying negative things about people they do not know,” he continued. “It would be easy to block these folks, but we believe in the First Amendment big time.”

The actress took to Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday to share a photo of herself in Palm Springs, Calif. In the picture, the “Three’s Company” actress ditched the clothes and crouched down in some tall grass while covering her breasts.

“Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!” she captions the snap.

The post immediately caught fire amongst her 102K followers on Instagram alone. Most wished the star a happy birthday and some praised her for baring it all.

“You go girl! Way to rock your 70’s. So inspirational!!” one user wrote on Instagram.

“Love this!!! Appreciate you being an example of the importance of loving our bodies and still feeling sexy at any age!” another user said.

“You look amazing! Happy birthday and I hope you do this every year at any age as I know you’ll always be beautiful and most women don’t have the guts!” a Facebook user shared.

“Bravo. And to those who criticize, her pose is no different than being in a bikini. We should all hope to look this great & be this healthy at the same age .. Suzanne is an inspiration!” someone else shared.

Others, meanwhile, chastised her for the photo. Those who were upset by the nude picture were quick to note her age as a factor.

“Why...you are too old to be acting like this,” someone wrote in part on Instagram.

“Too old to be modeling in your birthday suit. If I was to do that I would get the same remarks,” someone else shared.

“Why would she do that? Not a pretty sight,” someone wrote on Facebook. “She was so beautiful. Shots and surgeries change their faces too much. Surprised she didn’t get a boob lift also. Oh, well, to each his own.”

“Wow I don’t want to see that put some clothes on Susie,” a more blunt user noted.

Somers, however, seemed undeterred by the online hate. Instead, she's keeping busy these days.

Twenty years since she fought breast cancer, Somers launched a beauty line titled Suzanne Organics for those seeking a different approach to skincare. In 2017, the best-selling author added a new book to her collection titled “Two’s Company,” where she reflected on the many lessons she’s learned in Hollywood over the years alongside her husband.

At the time, Somers told Fox News her business/romance collaboration with Hamel continues to thrive.

“I am madly in love,” she declared. “I still am. It’s bizarre to me that after 40 years of marriage and 50 years together that I still feel that way. But he turns me on, and I think I turn him on, and it’s always been like that. You know the way it is when you first start dating someone and this might be the one? That feeling has never gone away.

"So is this luck? I don’t know. A good relationship is not about luck. It’s about really putting in the effort to make sure that you give each other a lot of attention and respect… But if you throw in the other component of you turn one another on, that kind of makes it really great.”

And while Somers has gone on to pursue other TV projects, as well as launch the ThighMaster, of which she’s sold over 10 million, she’s never forgotten about her most famous role — that of Chrissy Snow.

“It was one of those magic, once-in-a-while kind of things that happened, and I felt it when I was her,” said Somers on becoming Snow. “I made her a woman child. She had a moral code of what she wouldn’t do. She would never tell a lie. She would never take anybody’s husband or boyfriend and she had the qualities that made people feel safe. And she was unaware of what she looked like.

"It was a fun character to play. They were stupid to fire me. But, whatever. It worked out for me and I’m the only one still working from the series, with no signs of stopping, so how great."