Suzanne Somers catches 'birthday suit' nude pic backlash: 'Why would she do that?'

Social media users have strong opinions on former “Three’s Company” actress Suzanne Somers’ recent post celebrating her 73rd birthday in nothing but her “birthday suit.”

The actress took to Instagram and Facebook Wednesday to share a photo of herself in Palm Springs, Calif. In the picture, she poses without any clothing, crouching in some tall grass with her arms covering her breasts.

"Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!" she captioned the snap.

The post sent a shockwave amongst her many followers. While most simply wished her a happy birthday, some praised the actress for bearing it all in the racy picture.

“You go girl! Way to rock your 70’s. So inspirational!!” one user wrote on Instagram.

“Love this!!! Appreciate you being an example of the importance of loving our bodies and still feeling sexy at any age!” another user said.

“You look amazing! Happy birthday and I hope you do this every year at any age as I know you’ll always be beautiful and most women don’t have the guts!” a Facebook user shared.

“Bravo. And to those who criticize, her pose is no different than being in a bikini. We should all hope to look this great & be this healthy at the same age .. Suzanne is an inspiration!” someone else shared.

Others, meanwhile, chastised her for the risque snap. Many who were upset by the nude picture were quick to note her age as a factor.

“Why...you are too old to be acting like this,” someone wrote in part on Instagram.

“Too old to be modeling in your birthday suit. If I was to do that I would get the same remarks,” someone else shared.

“Why would she do that? Not a pretty sight,” someone wrote on Facebook. “She was so beautiful. Shots and surgeries change their faces too much. Surprised she didn’t get a boob lift also. Oh, well, to each his own.”

“Wow I don’t want to see that put some clothes on Susie,” a more blunt user noted.

Somers, however, seems undeterred by the online hate. Roughly 20 years ago, the star wasn’t sure if she’d make it to 73 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. She explained to People that she decided to forgo chemotherapy treatment in favor of a more holistic lifestyle.

“I just thought, I’m going to win this my way, I’m going to change my life,” Somers recalled. “… And I’m going to eliminate as many chemicals from my life, my lifestyle and diet, as I can possibly consume. So that’s what I’ve done. There’s not one chemical in our house and you can feel it when you walk in.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.