Suzanne Somers says breast cancer diagnosis was her 'wake-up call’

Suzanne Somers says that the idea to launch a beauty line all started when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000.

“I would say one of the greatest gifts I had was getting cancer 20 years ago,” the 72-year-old told People magazine on Thursday. “And you don’t think that the day you hear the words: ‘You have cancer,’ but, it was my wake-up call. What am I doing? What am I eating? What’s my lifestyle? What products am I using?”

SUZANNE SOMERS TELLS ALL

According to the outlet, that’s when the “Three’s Company” star decided to revamp her lifestyle and remove every toxic chemical from her home. She also decided to forego chemotherapy treatment.

“I just thought, I’m going to win this my way, I’m going to change my life,” Somers recalled in the People interview. “… And I’m going to eliminate as many chemicals from my life, my lifestyle and diet, as I can possibly consume. So that’s what I’ve done. There’s not one chemical in our house and you can feel it when you walk in.”

Somers then decided to move forward and launch her own line of “organic, toxic-free, gluten-free hair, skin, body and makeup products.”

“I saw this need and I’m filing the need,” Somers told the outlet. “We want something free and pure.”

SUZANNE SOMERS PRAISES PRESIDENT TRUMP: 'AND NOW MY CAREER IS OVER'

Somers also revealed she was eager to give people advice concerning their own personal journey.

“When writing my books, I kept saying to my readers that it’s very important that you eat organic and use organic skincare and then it just made perfect sense for me to create my own line,” Somers explained. “My one caveat to the formula [of the products] was that it has to be as good or better than the chemical stuff. Because if it’s not as good or better, women will go back to the chemical stuff because we fall in love with our products. And I know that we’ve achieved that.”

Today, Somers has over 50 items in her skincare collection and has plans to further grow her empire.

“I’m really proud of it,” she boasted. “I would like to send everybody in America a care package of skincare because once people try it, they love it, but I’m not that rich.”

SUZANNE SOMERS SAYS CANCER DIAGNOSIS 'WAS A VEILED GIFT'

“The one thing that I’m looking for is non-toxic hair color for blondes,” Somers added. “So far we’ve been able to find it for brunettes but we can’t get there for blondes and that’s the only chemical that I use. So we’re working on it.”

Back in late 2017, Somers told Fox News that after she was famously fired from “Three’s Company” – after looking to get paid for "what she was worth" – her husband and business partner Alan Hamel encouraged her to secure a Las Vegas residency.

Not only did Somers' show sold out for 15 years, she said, but by 1987 she was crowned Female Entertainer of the Year in Sin City. She shared her reign with Frank Sinatra.

As for her business/romance collaboration with Hamel, 83, it continues to thrive. The couple has been married since 1977.

'THREE'S COMPANY' STAR TELLS ALL

“I am madly in love,” she declared. “I still am. It’s bizarre to me that after 40 years of marriage and 50 years together that I still feel that way. But he turns me on, and I think I turn him on, and it’s always been like that. You know the way it is when you first start dating someone and this might be the one? That feeling has never gone away.

"So is this luck? I don’t know. A good relationship is not about luck. It’s about really putting in the effort to make sure that you give each other a lot of attention and respect… But if you throw in the other component of you turn one another on, that kind of makes it really great.”

And while Somers has gone on to pursue other TV projects, as well as launch the ThighMaster, of which she’s sold over 10 million, she’s never forgotten about her most famous role.

“It was one of those magic, once in a while kind of things that happened, and I felt it when I was her,” said Somers on becoming Chrissy Snow. “I made her a woman child. She had a moral code of what she wouldn’t do. She would never tell a lie. She would never take anybody’s husband or boyfriend and she had the qualities that made people feel safe. And she was unaware of what she looked like," she said.

'THREE'S COMPANY' CO-STARS REMEMBER JOHN RITTER

"It was a fun character to play," she added. "They were stupid to fire me. But, whatever. It worked out for me and I’m the only one still working from the series, with no signs of stopping, so how great.”