Suzanne Somers fans defend 72-year-old 'Three's Company' star's nude bathtub snap: 'You still got it!'

Iconic "Three's Company" actress Suzanne Somers enjoyed California's spring super bloom in the comfort of her very own outdoor bathtub last week.

The 72-year-old actress posted a sultry nude photo of herself on Instagram donning oversized sunglasses with a coffee cup in hand as the sun beamed down on her in Palm Springs on Thursday.

"Nice way to enjoy the daisies blooming on the mountain. Happy Superbloom!!" wrote Somers on her Instagram account, which is linked to her official company website.

The steamy picture, which has since garnered more than 6,100 likes, prompted a variety of responses. Several fans — including former Playboy centerfold and “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson — praised Somers, who has overcome several health issues including breast cancer over the years, for her bold snapshot.

"The good life," Anderson wrote, along with a star emoji.

Former "Step by Step" star Christine Lakin echoed Anderson, writing, "Gorgeous and cool as ever."

"Suzanne is the real deal, changing peoples lives, probably saving people’s lives every day!! ❤️❤️🙏🏼," another fan replied.

"You still got it!!" an Instagram user exclaimed.

"Looking awesome!! As pretty as the beautiful natural backdrop!! ☀️☀️☀️☀️," a user added.

But that didn't stop Instagram trolls from slamming the 72-year-old for posting what they considered an "inappropriate" image.

"Don’t care to see a 76-year-old (sic) in a tub and you do know what you are doing and it’s totally inappropriate," one Instagram user commented.

Another claimed she was simply posing in the nude to sell more beauty products.

"If you are naked in a tub it conjures up a whole new buyer," the user wrote.

"But she could've done that with clothes on, right?" another argued.

Dozens of Somers' fans were quick to reply to the "haters," advising them to "scroll on" if they had an issue with her nudity.

"Good for her. We're never too old to feel young. Go for it," one man encouraged Somers.

"Great pic, you're never too old to enjoy the outdoor life," a second added.

Somers has been candid about her breast cancer battle in the early 2000s, revealing to Us Weekly in the fall that she agreed to an alternative treatment in order to regenerate her breast after having a lumpectomy and undergoing radiation treatment. The star claimed she was one of the first women in the U.S. to legally undergo cell-assisted lipotransfer.

“They took fat from my stomach, spun out the stem cells, discarded the weak ones, took the strong ones, injected them into this breast with, like, a turkey baster, and for a year I felt, like, electrical zippers growing the blood vessels,” Somers told the outlet, admitting she was so thrilled with her new breast that she was "showing everybody" after the procedure.

"I’d whip it out — ‘cause I was so used to not having it,” she added. “And then after two weeks, my husband [Alan Hamel] said to me, ‘You gotta stop showing people your breast!’”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.