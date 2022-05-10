Expand / Collapse search
Steve Harvey has choice words for Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

The 'Family Feud' host also brought up faith during his discussion of the Academy Awards incident

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
‘PUNK MOVE’- Steve Harvey addresses Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Continue reading…

NOT GUILTY- A judge has handed down a verdict for Mario Batali in his sexual misconduct trial. Continue reading…

‘LIKE HER MOM’- Larry Birkhead talks raising daughter Dannielynn, 15, out of the spotlight and their Kentucky Derby tradition. Continue reading… 

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead.

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead. (Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

DOUBLING-DOWN- Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón defends not hitting Dave Chappelle suspect with felony. Continue reading…

GRAND JURY INDICTMENT- Rapper Young Thug arrested in Atlanta on criminal gang activity charges. Continue reading…

SHOW OF SUPPORT- U2’s Bono, The Edge do surprise concert for Ukrainian troops in Kyiv. Continue reading…

DEPP V. HEARD - Weeklong break in defamation trial gives Depp's team advantage in cross-examination, expert says. Continue reading…

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia court.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia court. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/Pool)

TELLING ALL- ‘60s star Diane McBain reflects on befriending Elvis Presley, turning down Aaron Spelling’s marriage proposal. Continue reading…

Concha: Assault on Dave Chappelle could be new normal for ‘wrong speech’ comedians Video

‘THANK YOU GOD’- Sheryl Crow says she's 'grateful' she never got married. Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE- Mickey Gilley, country music legend, dead at 86. Continue reading…
 

Mickey Gilley.

Mickey Gilley. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

‘FINE WINE’- ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Jaclyn Smith, 76, shocks fans with her latest youthful look. Continue reading…

