Steve Harvey addresses Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: 'Punk move'

Two months has passed since the slap that shocked the world, and Steve Harvey is finally sharing his opinion.

Harvey, 65, attended an event at Georgia State University over the weekend and reportedly called Will Smith’s Oscars slap against Chris Rock a "punk move" that resulted in Harvey losing "a lot of respect for him."

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported on the event, noting that the "Family Feud" host brought up faith in the discussion.

"I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped," Harvey began. "I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m like a 2. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on."

He continued: "You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada [Will’s wife] would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am."

At the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Smith slapped Rock after Rock cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, making a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith has struggled with alopecia.

"Jada, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it," Rock said while on stage at the Oscars. Pinkett Smith was in attendance at the event.

Rock recently performed alongside his friend and colleague, Dave Chappelle, after he was attacked at the Hollywood Bowl. Both comedians made light of their onstage attacks.

"At least you got smacked by someone of repute," Chappelle told Rock at a "secret" show at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. "I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair."

Rock then reportedly responded with, "I got smacked by the softest n----- that ever rapped."

Smith publicly responded to Rock on Instagram a day after the slap occurred.

"My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

After Smith resigned from the Academy in April, the organization decided to ban him from the ceremony or any events related to the Academy for 10 years.

A rep for Harvey did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.