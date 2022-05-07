Mickey Gilley, country music legend, dead at 86

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music legend Mickey Gilley has died at 86.

Pasadena, Texas Mayor Jeff Wagner announced the news via Facebook and Saturday and called the star a "true legend".

"Pasadena has lost a true legend," his statement began. "Mickey Gilley passed away today, surrounded by his loved ones."

"It was my great honor to know this man most of my life. Mickey was a true musical talent who charted 42 singles in the Top 40 Country Charts over a span of two decades. His talent and larger-than-life personality helped ignite a new interest in country music as he introduced the world to Pasadena through his dance hall and "Urban Cowboy" in 1980. We were so honored to have Mickey perform at our State of the City in February, 2020. Our prayers for comfort and peace are with Mickey’s family, his loved ones and his fans."

It's unclear what Gilley’s cause of death is, but just a week ago, he shared on his Facebook page that he had to cancel upcoming shows due to health concerns.

"The last couple of weeks, my energy level and some health issues kept me from being 100% at my shows. So, I’ve been seeking doctors to get me back on track," Gilley shared. "I certainly don’t like to cancel at the last minute, but unfortunately I had to make the late decision this weekend."

Gilley is most widely known for adding a more pop-friendly flare to country music in the 1980s.