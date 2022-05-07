Expand / Collapse search
Mickey Gilley, country music legend, dead at 86

Gilley had recently canceled upcoming shows due to health concerns

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/5

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 5/5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Country music legend Mickey Gilley has died at 86.

Pasadena, Texas Mayor Jeff Wagner announced the news via Facebook and Saturday and called the star a "true legend". 

"Pasadena has lost a true legend," his statement began. "Mickey Gilley passed away today, surrounded by his loved ones."

Mickey Gilley at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, April 25, 1982.

Mickey Gilley at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, April 25, 1982. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

"It was my great honor to know this man most of my life. Mickey was a true musical talent who charted 42 singles in the Top 40 Country Charts over a span of two decades. His talent and larger-than-life personality helped ignite a new interest in country music as he introduced the world to Pasadena through his dance hall and "Urban Cowboy" in 1980. We were so honored to have Mickey perform at our State of the City in February, 2020. Our prayers for comfort and peace are with Mickey’s family, his loved ones and his fans."

It's unclear what Gilley’s cause of death is, but just a week ago, he shared on his Facebook page that he had to cancel upcoming shows due to health concerns.

Mickey Gilley has died at 86.

Mickey Gilley has died at 86. (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)

"The last couple of weeks, my energy level and some health issues kept me from being 100% at my shows. So, I’ve been seeking doctors to get me back on track," Gilley shared. "I certainly don’t like to cancel at the last minute, but unfortunately I had to make the late decision this weekend."

Gilley is most widely known for adding a more pop-friendly flare to country music in the 1980s. 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

