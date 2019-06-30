Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrate second wedding in France after eloping in Las Vegas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are husband and wife — again.

The "Sucker" singer and the "Game of Thrones" actress tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, on Saturday, multiple reports confirmed.

The French estate boasts nine rooms, a pool, a tennis court and a winery.

Guests included the other Jonas Brothers, Nick and Kevin, as well as their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Also in attendance was Dr. Phil McGraw, who spilled the beans on the couple's wedding date, Ashley Graham, "X-Men" actress Alexandra Shipp and Turner's "Game of Thrones" co-star and best friend, Maisie Williams, who served as a bridesmaid. Jonas and Turner's dog, Porky Basquiat, wore a dapper tux and served as the world's likely most adorable groomsman.

Williams, 22, was also on hand for Turner's bachelorette party in Europe.

Jonas wore an all-black tux, while Turner rocked a traditional white gown with a long train and veil. The groomsmen wore traditional black and white tuxedoes for the big day.

For their rehearsal dinner, the couple rocked coordinating bright red ensembles as their guests all wore white.

The couple legally married in May after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

They reportedly exchanged Ring Pops during the ceremony, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Turner, 23, rocked a $650 jumpsuit for the Sin City affair.

Jonas, 29, proposed to Turner in September 2018 after a year of dating. They announced their engagement in October.

The "Dark Phoenix" star, who calls the former Disney star her "person," previously revealed that she and Jonas briefly split before marrying

"It was the worst day of our lives," she confessed to The Sunday Times. "For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, 'Nevermind.'"