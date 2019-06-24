Dr. Phil reveals Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding date

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have kept most of the details of their upcoming second wedding in Paris private, but one of their pals slipped and spilled the pair's wedding date over the weekend.

In a photo of the couple that Turner, 23, posted on Instagram, Dr. Phil commented on Saturday, "Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!"

The "Game of Thrones" actress and the DNCE singer have kept most details of their upcoming nuptials private.

The couple legally tied the knot in May after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

They reportedly exchanged Ring Pops during the ceremony, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Turner rocked a $650 jumpsuit for the Sin City affair.

The "Dark Phoenix" star previously revealed that she and Jonas, 29, briefly split before marrying.

"It was the worst day of our lives," she told The Sunday Times. "For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, 'Nevermind.'"

She also credits Jonas, who proposed in 2017 after a year of dating, with saving her life when she struggled with self-esteem issues while filming "Game of Thrones."

"He was, like, 'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself.' That was something, him doing that," she said. "I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."