‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner shows off shocking new look after show's end

Out with the old, in with the new ... bangs?

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) appears to have changed her look following the ending of the hit HBO show. While in London doing press for her upcoming X-Men movie — “Dark Phoenix” — the actress showed off the look via hair stylist Christian Wood’s Instagram.

Though it’s not clear if the bangs are a permanent fixture, (Refinery29 noted they may be clip-on), fans of the 23-year-old actress were quick to comment on the new hairdo, many of whom applauded it.

“The best she’s ever looked. So stunning!” said one fan.

“She looks amazing,” commented a second.

“LOVE!” wrote a third.

Other Hollywood stars have tried out bangs in recent months. Miley Cyrus recently opted for a “Hannah Montana”-inspired hairdo, while model Kendall Jenner teased the look on Instagram in February.

Turner — whose tattoo of a direwolf was actually a major spoiler all along for the outcome of House Stark — isn’t the only “Thrones” actress to debut a new look following the show’s end.

Maisie Williams, too, tried something new: going blonde. She showed off her new locks on Instagram over the weekend.