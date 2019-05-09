Priyanka Chopra spills Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' Las Vegas wedding secrets: 'It was epic'

Actress Priyanka Chopra candidly shared details from “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ impromptu wedding in Las Vegas last week.

Speaking to Access, the actress, who is married to Nick Jonas, spilled the details from the wedding, which occurred just after the Jonas Brothers, Turner, Chopra and Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards. The three brothers, who only recently announced they were reuniting as a band, performed at the awards show as well.

“It was so fun, so ‘Jophie’ — I call them 'Jophie,'” she began. “And they are going to have this amazing, beautiful wedding, obviously.” (The two are reportedly having a larger ceremony in Europe this summer, but married in the states for legal purposes, per People.)

NICK JONAS' MET GALA OUTFIT SPARKS 'GAME OF THRONES' COMPARISONS FROM SOPHIE TURNER, SOCIAL MEDIA

“Joe had this idea that he wanted to do this [after the Billboard Awards.] He has these little black cards that we all got and we were randomly inviting our friends, like, people that we met,” Chopra continued. “We were like, 'OK, we're going to the chapel right from here, please arrive.'"

A few of the couple’s celebrity friends attended the nuptials, such as the famed DJ Diplo and singer Khalid, among others.

As for the ceremony itself, “it was awesome,” the 36-year-old said, adding: “We were driving around in this pink Hummer limo and I was outside the window.”

“It was epic,” she gushed. “[It was] a ‘Jophie’ kind of night.”

‘GAME OF THRONES’ STAR SOPHIE TURNER WAS ‘PRESSURED’ TO LOSE WEIGHT WHILE FILMING HBO SERIES

Chopra later spoke on the differences between her multiple wedding ceremonies with Nick and her brother and sister-in-law’s Vegas wedding. She noted the differences represent “exactly who we are and what we stand for. Nick and Joe are so different but are best friends. And that’s what’s so beautiful about their relationship.”

Speaking more on her sisters-in-law, Chopra said both are “amazing girls.”

“I lucked out,” she added.