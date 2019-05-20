'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner honors Sansa Stark, says she and Joe Jonas split briefly

Sophie Turner said goodbye to Sansa Stark on Sunday with the "Game of Thrones" finale — and she revealed that she also almost said farewell to her now-husband, Joe Jonas, before tying the knot.

The actress, who began work on "Game of Thrones" when she was just 13 years old, said that growing up in the public eye made her incredibly insecure about her appearance.

“Being in the age of social media when that’s happening, I think I would be a much saner person if I hadn’t been documented from 13 — your most awkward, uncomfortable, unsure-of-yourself years,” Turner, 23, told The Sunday Times (via People). “That’s something I really wish hadn’t happened.”

“Suddenly, everyone’s metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that’s documented — my skin and everything. People commenting on it," she said. "I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything: 'Oh, I’ll just eat nuts today.'”

That drove Jonas, 29, away, she revealed.

“He was like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that,” she said. “I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

Turner said that she and the "Sucker" singer actually broke up for a day, noting, “It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Nevermind.’ “

Turner and Jonas married in early May in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

While she and Jonas reunited, Turner and her onscreen persona are done for good. Turner honored Sansa Stark on Sunday when the "Game of Thrones" finale aired, writing on Instagram, “Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love.”

“I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind,” she added. “But I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me.”