'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner says Joe Jonas almost kissed her stunt double by accident

Whoops! Former “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner revealed in an interview this week that her husband and singer Joe Jonas once nearly kissed her stunt/photo double after briefly mistaking her for his wife.

Speaking to Nova, an Australian radio station, the actress discussed working with a stunt double for her new movie “X-Men: Dark Phoenix.”

“They don’t really look like me. First of all, they’re much fitter, much more muscle and just better-looking aesthetically in general. I mean, their hair is red,” she said.

But the same was apparently not true for the 23-year-old’s former “Thrones” stunt and photo double. In fact, the double — who the Daily Mail identified as Megan Parkinson — apparently looks so much like Turner she once fooled Jonas while he was on the show’s set.

“On ‘Game of Thrones' I had a photo double that people would do doubles takes at because she looked so much like me, it was insane,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “Even Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss and he was like 'Oh, sorry, sorry it's not Sophie, wrong one!'”

Separately, Turner revealed to late-night host Conan O'Brien this week that she and her best friend and former “Thrones” co-star Masie Williams used to “kiss a lot” to fuel dating rumors.

"We fully knew about it, we played into it,” she said.

"So, on the set, we would kind of do the scene [and] then try and kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react," she teased.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.