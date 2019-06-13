Sophie Turner joined by 'Game of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams for wild bachelorette party in Europe

Sophie Turner might have already said "I do" to Joe Jonas in a shotgun wedding but that didn't stop the actress from having a bachelorette party with her friends in Europe.

The "Game of Thrones" star jetted off on a private plane with her ladies to Europe to party before her second wedding to the singer later this summer in France. Jonas and Turner tied the knot in Las Vegas in May.

The 23-year-old and the group, including her "Thrones" bestie Maisie Williams, celebrated in Benidorm, Spain after starting their partying in London at a Jonas Brothers concert. They also spent time in Berlin, Germany and Prague, Czech Republic.

An insider told E! News, "Sophie rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at the hotel. Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie. Sophie has always been a huge fan of Spain and she knew that it would be a fun place to party and celebrate her upcoming wedding."

SOPHIE TURNER'S FLIRTY COMMENT ON JOE JONAS' MAGAZINE PICTURE DRIVES FANS WILD

"Maisie helped coordinate a lot of the trip but everything was taken care of by Sophie. She wanted her friends to have a lot fun and wanted it to be a huge party weekend," the source added. The women coordinated in bright wigs and colorful outfits for the night out.

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

They reportedly danced the night away at some nightclubs and also enjoyed a day at the rooftop pool at the Soho House in Berlin.

"It's a fun group of girls and Sophie is having a great time just being with her best friends in so many different places. They are really bonding and making it a memorable few days she won't forget," the insider explained.

Jonas celebrated his bachelor party in Ibiza in May and it got so crazy the cops had to be called, according to the singer's bandmates and brother, Nick and Kevin. They told Jimmy Fallon while on "The Tonight Show," that "we had the cops on the first night calling on us three times!"

'GAME OF THRONES' STAR SOPHIE TURNER HONORS SANSA STARK, SAYS SHE AND JOE JONAS SPLIT BRIEFLY

"Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, proceeded to rip off two of his friends' shirts in the nightclub. He took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandana so it just said 1942 across his forehead. He wore that on a boat all day long," Nick added.