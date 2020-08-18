Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, more stars hosting new Apple Music radio shows

Snoop Dogg, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and more are among musical stars who will serve as hosts on Apple Music’s two new radio stations.

The digital streaming service announced on Tuesday the implementation of Apple Music Hits, which will focus on popular music from the ‘80s to now, and Apple Music Country, which will focus on the country music genre.

The two stations will have daily hosts including Snoop Dogg, Twain, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys, Meghan Trainor, Ciara, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Huey Lewis.

More than a dozen country acts will debut shows on Apple Music Country, including Underwood, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Rissi Palmer, Morgan Wallen, Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, Dierks Bentley, Jimmie Allen and “This Is Us” actress and singer Chrissy Metz.

Apple Music also announced Tuesday that its popular Beats 1 radio station — featuring shows hosted by Billie Eilish, Elton John and Lil Wayne — will be renamed to Apple Music 1. It will launch new shows hosted by Nile Rodgers, J Balvin, Young M.A and other acts.

