Luke Combs marries Nicole Hocking in small Florida ceremony: ‘Best day of my life’

Country singer Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking got married on Saturday.

The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony on a beach in Florida surrounded by a few close friends and family.

In photos Combs, 30, and Hocking, 30, posted, the groom wore a light blue button-down, a dark blue blazer and khaki pants. The bride wore a white dress with a bustier top that had embroidered flowers and a tulle skirt.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS QUARANTINING WITH HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN HAS BEEN A 'GOOD TEST' OF MARRIAGE

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here's to forever," the “She’s Got The Best of Me” singer wrote on Instagram along with photos from the ceremony.

Hocking also took to social media and called their wedding “the most special day.”

“I'm so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!” she continued. “Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can't wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

THOMAS RHETT SAYS QUARANTINE IS A ‘BLESSING IN DISGUISE’ BECAUSE OF EXTRA FAMILY TIME

Hocking concluded: "So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!"

"Luke and Nicole were married at their home in southern Florida with family on Aug. 1," a rep for Combs told People. "Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year."

The couple’s scaled-back wedding ceremony was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COUNTRY STARS GATHER FOR CMT SPECIAL HONORING EVERYDAY HEROES AMID PROTESTS, COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Combs and Hocking started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2018.

The “Better Together” singer posted photos from a vacation they had in Hawaii and revealed, “She said yes a while ago but this is a much better place to take pictures than the kitchen.”

He continued: "Can't wait to spend forever with you! I love you!"

Hocking posted their engagement news days later and wrote a sweet message about her admiration for the engagement ring Combs picked out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I always said if I was to ever get married, I didn't want to pick out the ring or go ring shopping. I wanted it to be something that when he saw it, he knew that it was the one.. & boyyyyyy did he out do himself," she wrote in December 2018. "I never thought a ring could mean so much to me.”

Hocking added: “I love you Luke Albert Combs, I’m going to marry the hell outta you."