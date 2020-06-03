Tomi Lahren praises Lil Wayne for his remarks on George Floyd protests

Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren praised rapper Lil Wayne for his recent remarks on the George Floyd protests, even as the musician received blowback from critics.

"Some, like Chrissy Teigen, have taken this tragedy as a time to encourage lawlessness, while others, like Lil Wayne, have taken a much different approach," said Lahren on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts." "An approach that has made him the target of outrage culture and to some, a traitor."

"Why?" she continued. "He chose not to fall in line with the popular narrative that law enforcement as a whole deserves to be demonized."

In a May 28 live Instagram broadcast with fellow rapper Fat Joe, Lil Wayne said that people who are upset over Floyd's death should not demonize all police or all Americans of a certain race. Instead, he argued, it's more productive to make focused criticism and concentrate on what Americans can do as individuals to address problems in society.

“I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific," said Lil Wayne. "And what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge."

"We have to actually get into who that person is," he continued. "And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing."

Those remarks have been categorized as "controversial," by some. "Uncut Gems" and "The Photograph" actor Lakeith Stanfield even posted, a now-deleted, message on Instagram instructing Lil Wayne to "stfu," an abbreviation for an obscene phrase.

Lahren said that she completely endorses Lil Wayne's sentiment.

"We have about 700,000 law enforcement officers in this country who are professional, decent and brave, who protect and defend the weak, the innocent, the voiceless day in and day out with little respect and little support," Lahren said. "Of course, we have bad apples in the force, just like we have bad people in this country and in the world."

"So thank you, Lil Wayne, for speaking up," she continued. "Your audience probably won't listen to me say it, but coming from you, it might make a huge difference."

In that Instagram broadcast, Lil Wayne also called on people to take constructive action instead of engaging in passive advocacy.

"Some people put a tweet out, and they think they did something," he said, "Some people wear a shirt, and they think they did something. What you gonna do after that?"

Lahren said more fans should pay attention to Lil Wayne's message.

"If only Americans would listen to and take advice from a rapper like Lil Wayne instead of Cardi B and the rest who don't seem to care that the country is in flames," she concluded.

