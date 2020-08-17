Will Smith, Kevin Hart will lead ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ remake for Paramount: report

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are set to take on the lead roles in a remake of "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" for Paramount Pictures.

The film will be a modern take on the original, Variety reports, and wSmith, 51, and Hart, 41, will star as two men that must team up to overcome obstacles on their way to their loved ones.

The original film, which debuted in 1987, was directed and written by John Hughes and boasted Steve Martin and John Candy in the leading roles. Kevin Bacon also appeared.

The remake will be written by Aeysha Carr, who has written episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "The Carmichael Show." The project will be her feature film writing debut.

Carr also has producing credits under her belt, including Hulu's upcoming "Woke," set to debut next month.

Hart and Smith's production companies, HartBeat and Westbrook, respectively, are developing the movie, which will be produced by the actors and partners at their companies.

Reps for Paramount Pictures did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Hart's last film was 2019's "Jumanji: The Next Level" and most recently, he starred in Quibi's "Die Hart."

Smith most recently appeared in "Bad Boys for Life" and Westbrook reportedly reached a settlement in the lawsuit over the upcoming film "King Richard," in which he plays Richard Williams, father to tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams.