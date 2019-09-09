Florida Georgia Line turns concert into worship service with special guest: 'We've never done this before'

Country duo Florida Georgia Line turned their Atlanta, Ga. concert into a full-blown worship service when they invited a prominent Christian singer-songwriter who had become one of their "really good buddies."

"We get to do something we've been looking forward to a long time now. We've never done this before," said Tyler Hubbard -- who met bandmate Brian Kelley leading worship in college -- in a video posted on their Facebook page.

"This is probably one of the coolest moments for us. Truly a full circle God-thing," Hubbard continued before announcing their special guest. "I mean God's been moving in our life, in our community, and in our industry and we just want to do something special tonight and bring one of our good buddies, Mr. Chris Tomlin."

The crowd erupted in applause.

"This is crazy," Tomlin said. "I've sung this song all over the world and being here tonight with these two brothers...we're just going to have a moment to give God praise in Atlanta."

In the six-minute clip, he leads the audience in "How Great Is Our God" and "How Great Thou Art."

Florida Georgia Line met Tomlin a few months ago and they quickly built a "friendship and a brotherhood."

And they started writing songs together, but the country duo said the "crazy" part is that they grew up leading worship in church, singing many of the songs he wrote.

The duo concluded: "Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Chris Tomlin."

Fans online shared they were brought to tears at the concert during the holy moment.