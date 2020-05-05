'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz believes the show will address coronavirus in a future episode

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“This Is Us” will likely address the coronavirus in an upcoming episode, according to star Chrissy Metz.

As TV and film productions continue to wade through a time of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many wonder how stories will address what’s shaping up to be the defining characteristic of 2020. The actress who plays Kate Pearson on the hit NBC drama shared her thoughts on the matter during a recent interview in which she noted she’d be surprised if “This Is Us” didn’t address the situation in some way.

“I haven’t talked to anybody yet, but we are a contemporary show so we have to address it,” Metz said in an interview with web series “Q.10” (via Page Six). “Our show is sort of a blueprint on how to go through anxiety and issues and loss and grief.”

For those unfamiliar with it, the series shows members of the Pearson family in the present, but jumps around in time to show how events either impact them going forward or what baggage they’re bringing in from the past. With the family so affected by the events of the time, Metz seems to think it’s impossible that the COVID-19 pandemic could ever be ignored.

Although the cast is currently between seasons, Metz shared on Instagram recently that the cast, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas and Susan Kelechi Watson all got together for a video chat.

“Technology is out here bringing joy and gratitude, y’all! So happy to see these beautiful faces!” Metz captioned the post.

That’s not all. E! News reported that the cast of the NBC drama has teamed up with Frontline Foods to pay for more than 260 meals from Cafe Raymond and Salud Juicery Oakland to be delivered to health care workers and other essential staff at Jefferson Hospital and Allegheny Valley Hospital. They also helped other medical centers in and around Philadelphia.